Assam: 40 Injured as Bus Hits Roadside Tree In Dhubri
In a major mishap, at least 40 persons were grievously injured in a bus accident that occurred at Chapar under Assam’s Dhubri district on Tuesday morning.
The accident was reported from the National Highway no 17 near Haitpota village where the passenger bus bearing registration number ‘AS 25 BC 1860’ lost control and collided with a tree on the side of the road.
Sources said that bus was at a considerable amount of speed and due to heavy rain, the driver lost control and hit the roadside tree.
Fortunately, no fatally was reported at the time of filing this report.
Following the incident, local police reached the scene and sent all the injured to Chapar Primary Health Centre for medical attention. A few others who suffered critical injuries were referred to a hospital in Bongaigaon.
Earlier yesterday, as many as three passenger buses (Two ultra-buses and Day-super bus) met with an accident at Kachanjuri locality in Kaliabor under Nagaon district.
It is learnt that around 10 people were injured in the road accident and were rushed to Kaliabor Civil Hospital for better medication. Following the incident, the national highway 37 connecting Upper and Lower Assam remained blocked for several hours.
As per eye-witnesses, non-adherence to lane driving and overtaking in a wrong manner resulted in the collision between the three buses.
Sources informed that both the ulta buses were heading towards Jorhat, while the Day-super bus was coming from the opposite direction and was on its way to Guwahati.