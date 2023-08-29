Assam: 5 Arrested in Dhubri Double Murder Case

Continuing their investigation into the Dhubri double murder case, Assam Police arrested five persons in connection with the case on Tuesday.
According to sources, one of the accused was employed as a driver at Raniganj Police Station in Bilasipara. The driver has been identified as Amir Hussain while the others have been identified as Aminul Haque, Afsar Ali, Hamidul Islam and Rakidul Haque.
It has come to the fore that Hamidul was arrested from Silchar while Rakidul was nabbed from Hailakandi.
Notably, the accused had cruelly murdered a couple by slitting their throats in Raniganj Kurshakatti village on August 26.
The deceased were identified as Shah Jalal Sheikh, an advocate clerk (Bilasipara sub-division court) by profession and his wife Narzima Begum. They were killed in their sleep.
Aside from the neck injuries, the couple had several wounds on their bodies.
It is learned that the unfortunate incident took place due to clashes between families that had been going on since 2018.
The couple is survived by their only daughter, Shahrina Yasmin, who urged, “I beg the Assam chief minister for justice and demand that the murderers of my parents be hung until they die. No other kids or girls like should experience this kind of suffering. The accused must be apprehended as soon as possible.”