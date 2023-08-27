Miscreants Slit Throats of Couple in Sleep in Assam’s Dhubri

In a horrible incident at Raniganj Kurshakatti village of Bilasipara in Dhubri district, miscreants cruelly murdered a man and his wife by slitting their throats.
The incident was reported on Saturday night.
According to sources, the deceased identified as Shah Jalal Sheikh, an advocate clerk (Bilasipara sub-division court) by profession and his wife Narzima Begum were killed in their sleep.
Aside from the neck injuries, the man and his wife had several wounds on their bodies.
A team of Bilasipara Police reached the spot on Sunday and sent the body to Dhubri Medical College for postmortem.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident but have not been able to nab any of the culprits involved in the incident.
Meanwhile, demanding stringent punishments against the culprits, Shahrina Yasmin, the only daughter of the couple has urged the chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma for justice.
I beg the Assam chief minister for justice and demand that the murderers of my parents be hung until they die. No other kids or girls like me should experience this kind of suffering. The accused must be apprehended as soon as possible," said Shahrina before the media.
On the other hand, leaders and workers of various political parties and organisations who reached the spot lambasted the Bilasipara police for failing to provide security to common people.
They also threatened to paralyze entire Dhubri administration, if the perpetrators are apprehended at the earliest.