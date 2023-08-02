Assam: 7 Students Seriously Injured As Car Hits E-Rickshaw In Gauripur

As many as seven students sustained grave injuries in a major road mishap that took place on Wednesday in Assam’s Gauripur.
As per initial reports, the incident took place at Alamganj in Gauripur in the Dhubri district of Assam.
Officials said that an expensive looking four-wheeler rammed into an e-rickshaw causing the accident.
According to information received, the car was coming in from West Bengal and had entered Assam and was traveling to Guwahati.
The accident took place on the national highway number 17 near Alamganj in Dhubri.
Those injured were rushed to Dhubri hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.
Meanwhile, the driver of the car which caused the accident reportedly surrendered before Gauripur Traffic Police.
It may be noted that earlier on July 26, two persons were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents across Assam.
In the first case, a young woman was killed while six others were injured in a head-on collision between a Suzuki car and an Innova.
The accident took place at Lakhimpur bypass. A young woman, one of the passengers, was killed on the spot in the accident, while six others injured.
The injured were rushed for immediate medical attention by the locals.
Elsewhere, another person was killed and one was injured in an accident that took place in the Sonitpur district of Assam at Jamugurihat.
In the collision between a dumper and a motorcycle at Towbhanga near Jamugurihat, the pillion rider of the two-wheeler was killed on the spot. The deceased was identified as one Rupak Hazarika.
Meanwhile, the pilot rider was injured seriously in the incident and was rushed to a nearby hospital. He was identified as Nripen Hazarika.
In yet another case of road accident that took place at Dorikapar in the Sivasagar district of Assam, a coal transporting truck lost control and drove into a roadside ditch.
According to information received, the truck was coming in from Ledo in the Tinsukia district of Assam and was headed towards Borgaon, Balipara in Tezpur when the accident took place.
The truck that met with the accident had registration number AS 02 DC 0722.