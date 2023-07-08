Road Accidents in June-23 Increased Compared to June-22: Assam CM Raises Concern

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his serious concern over rise in road accidents in the state.
According to the latest data shared by the chief minister, the number of road traffic accidents increased to 555 in June 2023 compared to 500 in June last year.
Not only this, the number of road fatalities in Assam has also increased to 255, compared to 235 in the month of June last year.
Earlier today, two bikers were killed after being hit by a speeding passenger bus while they were waiting at a diversion in a bid to cross over to the opposite side of the road. The incident was reported at National Highway no 27 in Assam’s Barpeta district. Both the bikers died on the spot as the bus was in high speed and the impact was huge.
The deceased have been identified as Abed Ali and Manowar Ali, both hailing from Tengelia village and Khoirabari Bogoria Para village respectively.
Sources said that the bus bearing registration number ‘AS 14 AC 0315’, which was en-route Guwahati, collided with the stationary bike at 10th mile area in Barpeta road along the national highway.
The impact was so huge that both the occupants of the bike were flung off their seats and landed a few meters away.
In another instance, a student of Dibrugarh University was killed while four others were left injured in a major accident that occurred at Jamugurihat under Assam’s Sonitpur district.
The mishap took place early Saturday morning wherein a Swift vehicle bearing registration number ‘AS 01 BG 9710’, in which the victims were travelling in, collided with a dumper truck from behind at great speed.
Notably a day before, at least 20 people sustained grave injuries in a collision that took place in Guwahati’s Borjhar.
An inter-district bus carrying passengers collided with a private four-wheeler at Bongra village near the Borjhar airport in Guwahati. The four-wheeler involved in the accident was identified as a Maruti Suzuki Alto.
According to information received, 20 people were injured in the incident out of which eight are said to be in critical condition.
Both vehicles were reportedly travelling from Guwahati towards Goalpara when the accident took place. No casualties were reported immediately, however, the condition of some of the passengers remains perilous.
As a result of the accident, the road got blocked with vehicles not able to pass through prompting traffic congestion in the area.