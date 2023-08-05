Assam: Biker Killed After Being Hit by Cattle-Laden Vehicle in Dhubri

A motorcycle rider was killed after being hit by cattle-laden vehicle in Assam’s Dhubri district on Friday night.
The incident was reported in Gauripur area where a cattle-laden Tata Indica car, bearing the registration number AS 01 BE 7785, hit a motorcycle following which both the rider and the driver of the car sustained severe injuries.
Both the injured were rushed to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital in critical condition, however, sources confirmed that the bike rider succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.
The deceased has been identified as Akib Ahmed employed at Public Health Technical department in Dhubri as Junior Engineer. He was a resident of motirchar.
Meanwhile, the driver of the car, Jewel Ali, has been referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advanced treatment.
Moreover, three injured cattle heads were rescued from the vehicle following the accident.