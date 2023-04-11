Assam: Bilasipara Lat Mandal Thrashed By Mob Over Alleged Graft Claims

A heated situation erupted at the Bilasipara Revenue Circle office in Assam’s Dhubri district after a Lat Mandal was thrashed by a group of people for allegedly being involved in corrupt practices.

The Lat Mandal, identified as Nazrul Islam of Lat no 12, was thrashed by a group of 6-7 people who barged into the office, demanding clarification on a land-related matter, sources informed.

While the attackers have claimed that the Islam was involved in corrupt practices, the latter said that it was a misunderstanding.

Lashing out at reporters, the Lat Mandal said, “You are welcome to go inside and check the legality of the documents. If I am in the wrong, action should be taken against me. Please refrain from writing false information against me on your news channels!

The Lat Mandal sustained minor injuries during the ordeal, sources further informed.

Meanwhile, local police reached the scene and were able to bring the situation under control.

Four people have been arrested in connection to the case, police said.

Earlier this month, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption arrested a Lat Mandal in Assam’s Karimganj on bribery charges.

The Lat Mandal, identified as Joyshab Hussain Laskar, is posted at the Office of the Circle Officer in Badarpur area of Karimganj.

He was caught red-handed while accepting demanded money from the complainant for processing his land mutation works.