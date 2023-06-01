Assam: BJP, Congress Workers Among Those Detained For ATM Fraud

As many as four people were detained on charges of embezzling money through ATMs in Assam’s Dhubri on Thursday.
As per initial reports, two among those detained by the police were Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress workers.
According to information received, BJP Yuva Morcha member Jahar Uddin, and Yuva Congress member Saiful Islam were detained by the police in Dhubri.
Meanwhile, the identities of the other two people detained in connection with the matter are yet to be ascertained. Dhubri police are currently interrogating all four detained people on the matter.
Earlier on May 15, in a case of daylight robbery, an elderly man was duped of Rs 40,000 by an unidentified fraudster at Teok in Assam’s Jorhat district.
The incident took place at a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM located in the town where the victim, an elderly man had gone to withdraw some cash. While in the process, the fraudster arrived at the ATM kiosk and cleverly swapped the elderly man’s ATM card on the pretext of helping him operate the ATM.
The swindler then went to another ATM and withdrew Rs 40,000 from the elderly man’s debit card. The victim man has been identified as one Dharmeswar Sharma, a retiree from the state agriculture department.
The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera. After realizing that he has been tricked, the victim man immediately lodged a complaint at Teok police station.