Assam: Businessman Shot Dead at Point-Blank Range In Bilasipara

A businessman was shot dead by unidentified miscreants at Bilasipara under Assam’s Dhubri district on Wednesday night. The victim, identified as Baser Ali, was an established businessman in the region and was a well-known figure.
Ali was shot by unidentified miscreants at point blank range at Bhairabganj area in Bilasipara yesterday night, sources informed, adding that he died on the spot.
The miscreants then fled the spot and disappeared into the night.
Following the incident, local police reached the scene and initiated an investigation into the incident. The police also recovered an empty cartridge from the crime scene.
It is suspected that the businessman was killed over a financial dispute, sources said. The exact cause of the escalation however will be ascertained after a thorough investigation.
Meanwhile, the police have apprehended three suspected persons in connection to the incident. Their identities were not disclosed.
Earlier this month, a group of three dacoits looted the residence of a businessman in Assam’s Dhemaji district.
The incident took place at Sukapha Nagar in Dhemaji where the three armed dacoits entered the residence of the businessman, identified as Santosh Dutta, and looted cash and gold jewellery worth more than lakhs.
When the miscreants attempted to flee, the businessman’s family courageously was able to nab one of the dacoits and handed him over to the police. The police seized one 9mm pistol from his possession.