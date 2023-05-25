Assam: Businessman Shot Dead at Point-Blank Range In Bilasipara

Meanwhile, the police have apprehended three suspected persons in connection to the incident. Their identities were not disclosed.

Earlier this month, a group of three dacoits looted the residence of a businessman in Assam’s Dhemaji district.

The incident took place at Sukapha Nagar in Dhemaji where the three armed dacoits entered the residence of the businessman, identified as Santosh Dutta, and looted cash and gold jewellery worth more than lakhs.

When the miscreants attempted to flee, the businessman’s family courageously was able to nab one of the dacoits and handed him over to the police. The police seized one 9mm pistol from his possession.