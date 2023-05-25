Shraddha Walkar Rerun: Man Kills Live-In Partner, Chops Body Into Several Pieces

"As per the plan, on May 12, in the afternoon the accused picked up a quarrel with the deceased on the issue of paying her amount and attacked her with a knife and inflicted stab injuries over her chest and stomach, as a result of which she died on the spot," the police official said.

The police further mentioned the accused purchased two stone-cutting machines (small) in order to dispose of the body.

"After that, the accused purchased two stone cutting machines (small) in order to dispose of the body and beheaded the head from the trunk and kept it in a black polythene cover. He then separated the legs, and hands from the trunk by cutting with a stone cutting machine and preserved the legs and hands in the fridge while the trunk was kept in a suitcase for disposal," he said.

"On May 15, the accused brought the beheaded head of the deceased, dumped it in the dumping place and went away. After that, the accused brought Phenyl, Dettol, Perfume Agarbatti, Karpuram and perfume spray bottles and regularly applied them over the body parts of the deceased in order to avoid spreading of bad smell in the vicinity. After that, the accused took the cell phone of the deceased and sent messages to her known persons in order to make them believe that she is alive and staying somewhere," he added.

Earlier this year, the murder of Shraddha Walkar in Delhi sent shockwaves across the country. Walkar was murdered by her accused live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala and was later chopped into 35 pieces.