Assam: Cattle Smuggler Injured In Police Firing at Golakganj

A most wanted cattle mafia was injured in police firing in Assam’s Dhubri district on Wednesday night.
Identified as Sirajul Haque, the cattle mafia was apprehended at Golakganj along the Indo-Bangladesh border.
According to sources, the accused physically assaulted a police officer and attempted to jump custody while being transported to Gaikhowa.
The situation escalated when officers opened fired at him, grievously injuring him in the process.
Haque was then rushed to Dhubri Medical College Hospital for medical attention.