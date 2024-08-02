Assam Cop Arrested For Embezzlement of Govt Funds

A police personnel from the Assam Police Battalion (APB) has been arrested in Dhubri district for alleged embezzlement of government funds.
The accused cop has been identified as Rokibul Islamd. Sources revealed that Islam, who was stationed at the Golakganj police station, is accused of siphoning off a substantial amount of money from the Arunadoy scheme.
Notably, the arrest followed a protest by a large group of women at the Golakganj police station two days ago, which led to an investigation into Islam's activities.
The investigation resulted in Islam's arrest on Thursday night. Further investigation is on.