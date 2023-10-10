Assam: Dacoits Attack Group Of Traders Mid-River, Leave Behind 6 Injured

In a shocking case of dacoity, a group of returning businessmen were looted by a gang of dacoits mid-river in Assam on Monday night.
As per initial reports, the incident took place at Saildhara near Bilasipara town in the Dhubri district of Assam.
The group of traders had arrived at the Jaleswar weekly market to sell off their produce including paddy, and dried jute leaves. Late at night when they were returning home, the group had taken a motor boat to cross the Brahmaputra river.
However, while crossing the river, the group was attacked by a gang of around 15 to 20 notorious dacoits mid-river. The dacoits also arrived in a boat and attacked the group and looted Rs 10 lakhs from the traders.
Meanwhile, as many as six people were injured in the attack by the decoits. They were admitted to Bilasipara Model Hospital for treatment.
On the other hand, while the gang of decoits attempted to flee after looting the traders, the locals waiting on the shores were able to detain two of them.
They were identified as Saddam Hussain and Shahjamal. A team of local police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation into the matter.
One of the victims told reporters about the incident. He said, "A group had gone to Jaleswar market to sell of our produce. While returning, we took a boat. Somewhere after crossing Saildhara, a group of dacoits also came on a boat and attacked us. They attacked our boat and assaulted the people and took away the money we made in the market. After that around 10 minutes later, they attacked another boat. In all they took around Rs 10 lakhs to Rs 12 lakhs from us."
"After reaching the shores, two members of the gang were traveling towards Bilasipara when they were detained by the locals. They were handed over to the police," he added.