Assam: DFO Among 3 Arrested Under Bribery Charges in Dhubri

Continuing their efforts to curb corruption from the state, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption arrested three forest officials including Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) in Assam’s Dhubri district on Thursday.
The DFO has been identified as Binod Kumar Payeng and two foresters, Ziaul Islam and Sahabaz Sultan.
Based on a complaint, the anti-corruption cell laid a trap to catch the accused red-handed while accepting bribe money.
They were arrested after accepting demanded money for allowing vehicles from the complainant’s Sand Mahal.
Taking to its official handle, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption posted, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped Ziaul Islam and Sahabaz Sultan, both Forester GD-1 in O/O DFO, Dhubri after they accepted bribes in conspiracy with Binod Kr Payeng, AFS, DFO for allowing vehicles from the complainant’s Sand Mahal.”