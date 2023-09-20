Assam: Lat Mandal Arrested on Bribery Charges in Lakhimpur

In yet another case of corruption, a Lat Mandal in Assam’s Lakhimpur district was arrested under graft charges for demanding money, reports emerged on Wednesday.
The Lat Mandal has been identified as Hemendra Bora posted in Tinikunia under Lakhimpur district.
According to sources, the accused demanded a sum amount of Rs. 1 lakh for processing the namjari of an applicant who applied for land mutation.
It is learned that at first Bora took 50 percent of the demanded money through UPI and later when he was on his way to collect another 50 percent, the police arrested him under bribery charges.
Last week, the Junior Assistant working at the office of the Sarupeta Revenue Circle was trapped red-handed for demanding Rs 25,000 as a bribe.
The junior assistant was identified as Choukat Ali. He had reportedly demanded the bribe for processing the complainant's land sale permission.
When the complainant approached the anti-corruption cell to take necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant, a trap was laid in the office of the Circle Officer. Choukat Ali was arrested while accepting Rs 4000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant.
The tainted officer was arrested and a case has been registered vide ACB P.S. Case No. 70/2023 under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.