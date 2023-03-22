Assam: Dhubri Police To Destroy Drugs Worth Over Rs 30 Lakhs

Narcotics worth over Rs 30 lakhs will be destroyed by authorities in Assam’s Dhubri, officials informed on Wednesday.

As per reports, the authorities in Dhubri will carry out the drive to destroy drugs confiscated during anti-narcotic operations in the region.

According to information received, the narcotics destruction drive will be carried out by the police and district authorities at a brick kiln in Gauripur town in the Dhubri district.

Dhubri district officials involved in the operation further informed that during the drive, drugs worth approximately Rs 30, 97, 940 will be destroyed.

It may be noted that yesterday, one person was arrested and two others were detained in a joint operation carried out at the Indo-Bangladesh border in Assam’s Dhubri which culminated in the seizure of fake notes and narcotics.

According to initial reports, the joint operation was carried out by the police and Border Security Force (BSF) at Tistarpar village in the Dhubri district of Assam.

During the operation, fake Indian currency notes worth around Rs 1 lakh were seized. Along with the fake notes, the joint team of Dhubri Police and BSF also seized 40 containers filled with brown sugar, they informed.

Officials released the identity of the person arrested in connection with the matter. He has been identified as Noor Islam Sheikh.

In addition, the officials also detained two others for questioning. They said that an investigation into the matter was initiated and the two people detained will be interrogated. In the meantime, their identities were withheld.

Earlier in February this year, one person was arrested with fake Indian currency notes worth Rs. 5.65 lakh in Assam’s Sonitpur district. The accused was identified as Madhab Nath, a resident of Besseria in Tezpur.

Additional Superintendent of Police Birinchi Borah said, “Based on secret information, police launched an operation at Besseria Pukhuria near Tezpur and arrested the accused with fake Indian currency notes worth Rs. 5.65 lakh in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Sunday.”