BSF Destroys Illegal Poppy Cultivation at Indo-Bangladesh Border

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel under Guwahati Frontier along with Narcotics Control Bureau, Kolkata on March 3 carried out a joint operation for the destruction of illegal poppy cultivation in village Balasi and Beltapara under Police station Mathabhanga District- Coochbehar (WB).

During the operation, approximately 12 bigha of poppy cultivation was destroyed said the BSF in a statement and added that its troops are always alert on the issues of such illegal activities and trans-border crimes.

Earlier, on February 8, the troops of Assam Rifles apprehended one person and seized 10 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes as well as 100 bags of poppy seeds worth Rs 1.65 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district.

On January 20, In a joint operation with Manipur Police and forest department, Assam Rifles destroyed 80 thousand Opium Poppy plants spread over 1.25 acres of forest land at Longpi village hill range in Nungba sub-division under the Noney district of Manipur. The value of the Poppy plants is estimated at about Rs 10 lakh, the Assam Rifles had said in a statement, adding the operation was part of its anti-drug move.

On January 10, a joint team of Assam Rifles, state police and forest department destroyed four lakh Opium Poppy plants planted in four hectares of forest land in Manipur's Noney district, the forces had said.

(With Inputs from ANI)