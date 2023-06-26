Assam: Drugs Worth Rs 35 Lakh Destroyed In Hatsingimari

Narcotics worth around Rs 35 lakhs seized during various police operations were destroyed in Assam’s Hatsingimari on Monday, informed officials.
According to officials, the huge quantities of seized drugs included cannabis, brown sugar and heroin, and had been seized during various anti-narcotics operations amid a state-wide crackdown.
Officials also informed that the drugs that were destroyed today were seized by three police stations and two police outposts in the Dhubri district.
The drugs were destroyed at the Rambholapara Helipad near Hatsingimari in the Mankachar block of the Dhurbi district of Assam.
Earlier in March this year, narcotics worth over Rs 30 lakhs were destroyed by authorities in Assam’s Dhubri, officials informed.
As per reports, the authorities in Dhubri carried out a drive to destroy drugs confiscated during anti-narcotic operations in the region.
According to information received, the narcotics destruction drive was carried out by the police and district authorities at a brick kiln in Gauripur town in the Dhubri district.
Dhubri district officials involved in the operation further informed that during the drive, drugs worth approximately Rs 30,97,940 were destroyed.