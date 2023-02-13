Assam: 1 Held with Fake Currency Notes Worth Rs 5.65 Lakh in Sonitpur

One person was arrested on Sunday with fake Indian currency notes worth Rs. 5.65 lakh in Assam’s Sonitpur district.

The accused was identified as Madhab Nath, a resident of Besseria in Tezpur.

Additional Superintendent of Police Birinchi Borah said, “Based on secret information, police launched an operation at Besseria Pukhuria near Tezpur and arrested the accused with fake Indian currency notes worth Rs. 5.65 lakh in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Sunday.”

“During the search, police recovered a huge amount of high-qaulity fake Indian currency notes. 239 and 175 Indian currency notes of Rs. 2000 and Rs. 500 respectively were seized from the accused. The seized fake currency notes’ worth is Rs. 5.65 lakh,” he added.

He further said, “We launched the operation based on source information and arrested Jogen Nath alias Madhab Nath from the Besseria Pukhuria area. The investigation is underway.”

It is established that he was involved in smuggling fake currency notes for a long time.