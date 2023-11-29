Assam: Free Palestine Flag Lands Dhubri Man In Trouble

A Dhubri man landed in trouble with the police after displaying a 'Free Palestine' flag on his car, reports claimed on Wednesday.
As per the reports, the man was detained by the police from in front of the customs department office at ward number 1 in Dhubri.
He had reportedly put up a Palestine flag on the front of his car below which were smeared the words "Free Palestine". This act of him, however, landed him in trouble.
The accused individual has been identified as one Asif Zaman, a resident of Chapar town in the Dhubri district. He was detained by the police and taken in for questioning where the police are now interrogating them for further information.
It may be noted that the ongoing conflict in Gaza has divided the world with people upholding the right of Israel to defend itself, while also condemning the loss of civilian Palestine lives in the Strip, most of whom are women and children.