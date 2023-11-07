Waltz with Bashir, Al Jazeera, And Palestine

The Israeli film director Ari Folman wanted to portray the aftermath of the war through his animated film “Waltz with Bashir”. The widely talked film had a simple idea of animating what one can not film. Since, nobody could come closer to what actually happened in the war, the idea of animating the horror felt right. Ari Folman succeeded as a filmmaker but the society failed collectively. It will always be a paradox till war exists in our lives. The blood quenching civilians from other parts of the world supporting any party in this war is as guilty as the mass murderers. Even the elite politicians from the “strongest country” are not free from this propaganda at all. The famous politician David Vance from The Republican Party, USA was called out several times on popular microblogging site “X”, formerly known as Twitter for spreading misinformation against Palestine. David Vance is a face here instead of an individual entity. There are hundreds of David Vance across the globe who are busy spreading propaganda over social platforms.