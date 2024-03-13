Assam Gram Panchayat Secretary Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe Linked to MGNREGA Funds

The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam trapped red handed the secretary of office of the Alamganj Gram Panchayat, Dist- Dhubri, after he accepted Rs.10,000 in his office for sanctioning fund under MGNREGA scheme.
According to reports, the said secretary identified as Nurul Islam Mollah was accused of demanding 5% of the total fund as a bribe from the complainant for sanctioning fund under MGNREGA scheme. Later, when the scheme was sanctioned, the Secretary demanded Rs. 10,000 as reward.
Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.
Accordingly, a trap was laid today, on March 13, 2024 by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, in the office of the Alamganj Gram Panchayat, Dist- Dhubri.
Mollah was caught red handed in his office immediately after he accepted the aforementioned amount as reward from the complainant.
The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly, in presence of independent witnesses.
In this connection, a case was registered in ACB Police Station on 13/03/2024 vide ACB P.S. Case No. 22/2024, under Section 7(b) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
Finding sufficient evidence against the above-mentioned public servant, he has been arrested in connection with the above-mentioned case. Necessary legal follow up action is underway.