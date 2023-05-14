Assam: Head-On Collision Between Bikes Kills 2 in Bilasipara

A fatal road accident occurred in Bilasipara area under Assam’s Dhubri area in which two persons died on-spot while two others sustained severe injuries on Sunday night.
As per initial information, the incident took place in Bangalipara where two speedy motorcycles collided head-on in which two bike riders died on-spot while two others were rushed to Bilasipara Model (CHC) Hospital in critical condition for immediate medical attention. However, they were later referred to another hospital for advanced treatment.
The deceased were identified as Sabur Khan and Islam Ali while the two injured have been identified as Sameul Haque and Saddam Hussain.
Last month, a fatal road accident occurred on the Rangia-Bhutan International Highway in Tamulpur when a dump truck carrying rock and sand collided head-on with a truck loaded with coal.
According to sources, the driver of the truck carrying coal died on the spot.
Eyewitnesses said that the truck loaded with coal was traveling towards Rangia, while the dump truck was coming from the opposite direction heading towards Bhutan. Due to reckless driving, the dump truck suddenly swerved to the wrong lane and crashed into the truck carrying coal, causing a massive collision.
The accident caused a huge traffic congestion on the highway. The police were informed, and a team of police arrived at the spot to investigate the incident.
The driver of the truck carrying coal was identified as Manoj Sharma, a resident of Rangia. The police have registered a case and had launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.