Assam: Dhubri Man Kills Self Fearing Arrest Amid Child Marriage Crackdown

A man committed suicide in Gauripur town in Dhubri district of Assam, reports emerged on Tuesday.

According to sources, the man slit his throat to death. He committed the suicide in fear of getting arrested following the state government’s crackdown against child marriage.

The deceased was identified as Kasem Ali Parmani. He hailed from Baghmara village.

Ali was married in 2011. He had three children. Investigations have revealed that the deceased was suspected of committing suicide in fear of arrest in the anti-child marriage campaign.

In a similar instance, a 27-year-old woman died by suicide in Assam’s South Salmara-Mancachar district last week fearing the arrest of her parents as she was married off at the age of 16 in 2012.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet revealed that over 4000 cases have been registered in the state against child marriage and assured strict actions against the accused people.

Different sections in Assam have criticised the act and in some cases.

At the same time, the wives and family members of those arrested have also protested against the government’s crackdown.

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya said, “The act was prevailing in the country since 2007 but the government was silent. Now they are arresting husbands without considering the impact of it on wives and family members.”

The Chief Minister have asserted that the drive against child marriage, launched by the state police will continue till the next assembly elections in 2026.

It may be noted that as of yesterday, the statewide crackdown against child marriage entered its second week, with as many as 3,015 arrests having been made so far. This was informed by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma who said that drive against the social evil will continue in the state.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Our crackdown against child marriage has entered it’s second week with 3.015 arrests made so far. The drive against this social evil will continue. The positive side is that now people are coming out and surrendering before police.”