Two Youths Killed In Bike Accident In Assam's Goalpara

Two youths lost their lives when their motorcycle crashed into a utility pole on the roadside in the Goalpara district of Assam.
The incident was reported near Baguan village in Kharmuza Tehsil.
Sources informed that the motorcycle was traveling at a high speed when the accident happened, leading to their tragic demise.
The deceased duo has been identified as Sariful Islam and Akthar Hussain. Another individual was injured in the collision, identified as Ashraful Haque.
Local police arrived at the location after receiving a tip and retrieved the bodies for post-mortem. Meanwhile, the person who was injured was taken to the emergency room.
Earlier this month, two minors tragically died in a devastating high-speed collision that occurred in the Palashbari region of South Kamrup in Assam.
The two individuals were on their way to a sporting event in Borihat on a motorcycle when the driver lost control and crashed into an electrical pole on the roadside. Unfortunately, both of them passed away immediately.
The deceased minors have been identified as Amlan Jyoti Das and Chandan Ali, hailing from Boriyapara and Moniyeri Tiniali respectively.
The sudden and unexpected loss of lives has left their respective school communities and the entire region in a state of deep sorrow.