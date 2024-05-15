Assam Police Jawan Feared Drowned in Ganga River While on Election Duty in Bihar

In a tragic turn of events, a 23-year-old jawan from the 1st Assam Police Battalion (APBN) is feared to have drowned in the Ganga river while on election duty in Bihar. Mintu Rai, a resident of Bilasipara in Dhubri, went missing while taking a bath in the river after completing his election duties.
Mintu Rai, the only son of Naren Rai and Purabi Rai, residents of ward number 9 of Bilasipara town, had recently been deployed to Bihar for election security. Along with two fellow jawans, he ventured to the Ganga river for a bath, but tragically never returned.
Appointed to the 1st APBN on June 20, 2022, Mintu Rai held the 117th cadre position in the force, stationed at Ligripukhuri in Nazira, Sivasagar district. The news of his disappearance has left his family and community in shock and grief.
Efforts to locate Mintu Rai are ongoing, with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) leading the rescue operation in Bihar. The situation at the jawan's residence is described as indescribable, with family members and neighbors deeply concerned for his well-being.
The disappearance of Mintu Rai serves as a stark reminder of the risks faced by security personnel in the line of duty, even as they work tirelessly to ensure the smooth conduct of elections and uphold the democratic process. As the search continues, hopes are fervent for his safe return, while prayers and support pour in for his distraught family.