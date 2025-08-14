Advertisment
Dhubri Assam

Assam: Police Remove Pakistani Flag-Like Drawing in Chapar on Independence Eve

The act triggered widespread outrage among local residents. Police rushed to the site and promptly removed the drawing by washing it off with water.

PratidinTime News Desk
On the eve of Independence Day, Chapar town in Dhubri district witnessed a disturbing incident.



An unknown individual allegedly drew a figure resembling the Pakistani flag on the pathway leading to Chapar Railway Station.

Authorities have initiated an investigation to identify the person responsible for this provocative act.

It may be noted that Pakistan marked its 78th Independence Day today, commemorating the country’s formation on 14 August 1947.

