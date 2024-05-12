Tripura: Police Seize Heroin Worth 1.2 Crore INR, One Detained

In a major crackdown against drug trafficking, officers from Bishalgarh Police Station in the state of Tripura on Saturday evening, amidst a routine vehicle check near Sepahijila Zoo, made a significant discovery.
Their attention was drawn to a suspicious motorcycle, prompting them to take immediate action. The vigilant officers intercepted the vehicle, which led to the detention of an individual hailing from Paharpur under Jatrapur PS.
The situation quickly escalated as the suspect attempted to evade capture. A brief chase ensued, with the pursuit culminating in Charilam. However, in a desperate attempt to flee, the individual lost control of the motorcycle and collided with another vehicle. Despite the collision, police successfully apprehended the suspect.
Upon conducting a thorough search, officials uncovered a substantial quantity of narcotics in the possession of the detainee. Specifically, they seized 81 packets of heroin, amounting to an estimated total of 800 grams. The street value of the confiscated drugs is approximated to be a staggering 1.2 crore INR.
In response to this alarming discovery, police have taken swift action by initiating legal proceedings. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, underscoring the gravity of the situation.