Assam: School Girl Found Hanging; Father-Stepmother Accused Of Murder

A school girl was allegedly found hanging inside her home at a village near Tamarhat town under Assam’s Dhubri district on Monday.
The deceased girl, identified as Mariyam Khatun, was found hanging at her house located at Bahakati village near Tamarhat town.
According to sources, it is alleged that the girl was murdered by her father and step-mother following months of harassment. The girl’s biological mother claimed that her daughter was subjected to mental and physical harassment for a long time.
She said that her daughter was murdered and the accused tried to cover up the crime by giving a suicide angle to it.
The accused father and the stepmother have been identified as Munnaf Ali and Shahnaz Bibi.
Munnaf was taken into custody after the girl’s biological mother lodged a complaint against the duo.
However, the accused stepmother Shahnaz Bibi is absconding and efforts are on to nab her.