Assam: Teen Accused of Sexually Assaulting Minor Escapes from Golakganj PS

Hours after being apprehended, a 16-year-old boy, accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old minor girl, escaped from Golakganj Police Station in Assam’s Dhubri district on Friday night.
According to sources, the teenage boy was nabbed by the family of the victim with the help of locals in Kamalarjhar and handed over to Golakganj Police for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl on Friday afternoon.
The family of the victim also lodged an FIR against the accused of sexual assault based on which the police apprehended him.
However, later at night, the accused mysteriously escaped from the police station causing a stir in the area.
Following this, the family members of the victim said that after they filed an FIR against the accused, the police allegedly tried to pressure the complainant to compromise with the accused.