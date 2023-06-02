Assam: Three Houses Gutted In Massive Fire In Bilasipara

At least three dwellings were reduced to ashes in a massive fire that broke out at a neighbourhood in Assam’s Dhubri district.
The incident was reported from Suapata Part 1 village in Bilasipara.
The affected include the families of Mohiruddin Sheikh, Rahim Badshah and Babar Ali. Goods worth over Rs 5 lakh were destroyed in the unprecedented fire, sources informed.
It is suspected that the fire broke out due to a short circuit in one of the houses. The blaze later spread to the other houses, completely gutting them.
Fire tenders reached the spot soon after and successfully doused the fire with the help of locals.
Earlier today, a minor fire broke out at Maligaon flyover in Guwahati which is currently under construction.
Sources said that the blaze erupted on a tarpaulin sheet during a welding process.
While the blaze isn’t major, sparks and debris can be seen falling directly on passing vehicles.
Fortunately, no injuries or casualty was reported. The incident has caused traffic congestion in the area and efforts are on to douse the fire.