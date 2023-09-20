Assam: Three Of Family Arrested For Child Marriage at Bilasipara

Three members of a family were arrested by police in Assam’s Dhubri district over allegations of child marriage.
After Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced crackdown against child marriages across the state every six months, an operation was carried out at Bilasipara which led to the arrest of the three individuals.
Acting on specific information, the team of police conducted an operation at Bhalukpong gaon in Bilasipara and apprehended the three people over charges of child marriage.
The trio has been identified as Sahidur Rahman, Addul Karmi and Kashme Ali. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered in this regard.
Earlier this month, CM Sarma had said that a massive crackdown against child marriage will be launched across the state every six months. He also added that ‘big arrests’ are likely.
CM Sarma said that he was hopeful that the scourge of child marriage will be rooted out from Assam by 2026.
While speaking to media persons on the issue, CM Sarma said, “Our campaign against child marriage will take place every six months. The next drive will be launched this month. The police are doing their job and you will hear about some big arrests once the drive is launched.”
He also stated that Rs 200 crores have been set aside for the campaign and these funds will be helpful for appointing a special advocate in each case of child marriage.