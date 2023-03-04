Assam: Two Minors Electrocuted While Trying To Pluck Jujubes

Two minor boys were injured after being electrocuted while trying to pluck jujube fruits from a tree at Golakganj under Assam’s Dhubri district on Saturday morning.

According to information, the two boys came in contact with a high-voltage transformer adjacent to the said jujube tree, resulting in the injuries.

The two minor boys, identified as Bishal Sutradhar and Bikram Debnath, sustained serious burn injuries, sources further informed.

The incident was reported near Netaram Kanailal petrol pump.

Fortunately, the boys were spotted by locals who rushed them to a nearby hospital for medical aid immediately. They were later referred to Dhubri Medical Hospital College as their injuries were grievous.

Recently, a worker of Jal Jeevan Mission Scheme was electrocuted to death and three others sustained injuries in Assam’s Sivasagar district.

The incident occurred in Lakwa where the workers were working on a water tank of JJM.