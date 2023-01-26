Assam: Two School Girls Killed, 5 Others Injured In Dhubri Road Accident

Amid Saraswati Puja festivities and Republic Day celebrations, a tragic accident has occurred in Assam’s Dhubri district wherein two school girls lost their lives and five others sustained grievous injuries.

The accident was reported at GTB road in Dhubri town today afternoon.

Sources said that the vehicle in which the victims were travelling in collided with a truck and two motorcycles that were parked on the side of the road, resulting in the fatalities and injuries.

The vehicle, bearing registration number ‘AS 17J 5224’ was en route Gauripur when the accident occurred, sources informed.

Soon after the incident, alert locals sprung into action and were able to recover the injured persons from the damaged vehicle. The victims were said to be in critical condition and were rushed to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for treatment.

While the deceased were identified as Nirmali Rai (16) and Shivangi Rai (14), the injured individuals were identified as Riyan Hussain, Jahidul Haque, Riya Saha, Jennifer Hussain and Moidul Islam.

Recently, two siblings tragically died after being hit by a speeding vehicle at National Highway-31 at Kendukona under Kamalpur police station in Kamrup.

According to reports, four persons including a brother and a sister were hit by the vehicle. The brother-sister duo however died due to the impact.

Locals claimed that the driver of the vehicle was a doctor who was in an inebriated state and was on his way to Nalbari.

The doctor, identified as Dr Nagen Hazuri, was later arrested and a case of hit-and-run was registered against him.