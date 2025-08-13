Bangladesh Flags, SIM Cards Seized in Dhubri Ahead of Independence Day

Just days before India celebrates its 79th Independence Day, police in Golakganj, Dhubri, uncovered a cache of suspicious materials at the home of a local youth near the India-Bangladesh border, sparking concerns and prompting an STF-led investigation.

The raid took place late Monday night at the residence of 22-year-old Iman Hussain of Nayachara village. Authorities seized two fishing nets, multiple Rs 500 notes, two Bangladesh flags, three Bangladeshi SIM cards, and 26 letters.

The discovery led to the initial detention of four individuals, including Iman Hussain, his uncle Ali Hussain—a serving army jawan—and two local teachers.

Following questioning, the army jawan and the two teachers were released by nightfall, while police continued interrogations. Sources indicate that Ali Hussain, stationed in Srinagar, had recently returned home on leave.

The letters, reportedly addressed to several residents of Dhubri, suggest a wider network of communication originating from across the border. Police have recovered a long list of recipients and are examining the potential implications of the materials seized.

The Special Task Force (STF) arrived in Golakganj to take over the investigation. Authorities confirmed that the probe is ongoing, emphasizing the seriousness of the case given its timing just ahead of Independence Day.

Local residents have raised concerns, alleging that an unscrupulous group may have attempted to exploit the family of a serving army personnel.