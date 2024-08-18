Bangladesh Reopens Educational Institutions After Month-Long Closure

Bangladesh on Sunday reopened all educational institutions, including universities, secondary schools, and colleges, after more than a month of closure due to violent protests that culminated in the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The educational institutions were shut down indefinitely on July 17 to ensure the safety of students amid escalating clashes during a student-led movement demanding reform of the job quota system.
The Ministry of Education on Thursday issued a directive to reopen all institutions under its jurisdiction. The reopening took place on August 18, marking the end of a prolonged period of disruption in the country's academic calendar.
According to a notification from the Ministry, signed by Deputy Secretary Mosammat Rahima Akhtar, the decision to resume academic activities followed instructions from Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. The directive emphasized the necessity of resuming classes in all educational institutions to restore normalcy.
As schools reopened, students in uniform were seen heading to their institutions, often accompanied by their guardians. The return of students was a significant step towards normalizing the education sector after weeks of uncertainty.
The reopening, however, led to severe traffic congestion in many parts of Dhaka. The city's streets were noticeably busier as students and parents navigated their way to schools and colleges.
The academic disruption also affected major examinations. The postponed Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams are now scheduled to resume from September 11, with the revised routine extending the completion date to October 23.
Classes at public universities have been suspended since July 1, following a strike by teachers protesting against a new pension scheme. The academic calendar has been further strained by the political instability that followed the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5. Although institutions were declared open on August 7, academic activities could not fully resume due to low student attendance.
The reopening of educational institutions is seen as a crucial move towards stabilizing the country’s educational landscape, which has been heavily impacted by the recent unrest. As the government and academic institutions work to restore regular operations, the focus remains on ensuring the safety and well-being of students while addressing the underlying issues that led to the closures.