Assam: Bike Rider Dies in Head-On Collision with Excavator in Dhubri

A head-on collision with an excavator has claimed the life of a bike rider in Assam’s Dhubri district, reports emerged on Tuesday.
The incident was reported at Chilkikhata area in Bilasipara under Dhurbi district where the bike rider met with a fatal accident after colliding head-on with an excavator and died on the spot.
The deceased has been identified as Mir Hussain.
Meanwhile, the police, after receiving information regarding the mishap, reached the spot and recovered the body of the rider.
Last week, a fatal road accident in Bilasipara killed two persons on-spot while two others sustained severe injuries.
The incident took place in Bangalipara area where two speedy motorcycles collided head-on with each other in which two bike riders died on-spot while two others were rushed to Bilasipara Model (CHC) Hospital in critical condition for immediate medical attention. However, they were later referred to another hospital for advanced treatment.
The deceased were identified as Sabur Khan and Islam Ali while the two injured have been identified as Samuel Haque and Saddam Hussain.