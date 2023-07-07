Assam: Body Found Floating in Dhubri Beel

The body of a man was found floating in Kamandanga beel in Tamarhat under Assam’s Dhubri district on Friday.
According to sources, the body of the man was discovered by the locals floating in the beel and informed the police.
The deceased has been identified as Rabindra Biswas, a resident of Koch Bihar in West Bengal.
It is suspected that the man went to pluck lotus from the beel but unfortunately slipped and fell in the beel leading to his death.
Last month, the body of a person who had gone missing while bathing in the Brahmaputra River in Assam’s Morigaon district, floated up at the Lachit Ghat in Guwahati.
The incident took place at Moirabari town in the Morigaon district of Assam the previous week. The youth had gone along with his friends to take a bath in the Brahmaputra River when he went missing.