Number 4 Heroin Worth Over 19 Cr Seized in Two Separate Ops in Mizoram

Meanwhile, in another operation, the Assam Rifles along with the Excise and Narcotic Department (Mizoram) recovered 25.4 grams of Heroin (Number 4- Purest form) worth Rs 17.78 Lakhs in general area Zote, Champhai, Mizoram and apprehended one Mizoram based smuggler namely Romalsawma (28) in connection to the case.