Number 4 Heroin Worth Over 19 Cr Seized in Two Separate Ops in Mizoram

The Assam Rifles along with Excise and Narcotics Department (Mizoram) have seized a huge quantity of heroin in the neighbouring state of Mizoram and apprehended one Myanmar national in connection to the case on Saturday.
Based on intelligence inputs, the Assam Rifles along with the Excise and Narcotics Department during a raid at Tlangsam in Champhai district recovered 295.28 grams of Heroin (Number 4- Purest form) worth Rs 2.06 crores concealed in 24 packets.
The apprehended drug peddler from Myanmar was identified as Ensawmmanga (33).
Meanwhile, in another operation, the Assam Rifles along with the Excise and Narcotic Department (Mizoram) recovered 25.4 grams of Heroin (Number 4- Purest form) worth Rs 17.78 Lakhs in general area Zote, Champhai, Mizoram and apprehended one Mizoram based smuggler namely Romalsawma (28) in connection to the case.