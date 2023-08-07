Dhubri Assault Case: Another Key Accused Held, 7 Arrested So Far

Under the strict direction of Assam Director General of Police GP Singh, the Dhubri police have so far managed to nab seven key accused involved in the Gauripur assault case in the district.
On Monday morning, one more accused identified as Abdul Gani was apprehended from the Lalkura locality adjacent to Gauripur.
A team of police force from Balajan police outpost under the aegis of in-charge Purushottam Singh accused Abdul was picked up from the aforementioned area.
Last Friday, the sub-divisional officer (SDO) of Dhubri’s Gauripur Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) along with his officials was brutally assaulted by suspected power (electric) thieves.
The injured APDCL official, Monjurul Haque, and his team reportedly initiated an operation at Balajan against persons involved in power theft in the aforementioned locality.
The other APDCL employees injured in the incident were Mohidul Haque and Rafiqul Haque.
Later, Assam Director General of police (DGP) GP Singh took to twitter saying, “Not a single culprit would be spared who assaults a government officer on duty and thus, instructed the Dhubri police to take lawful action.”