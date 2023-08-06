One More Arrested in Dhubri Physical Assault Case

The Dhubri police on Saturday night apprehended one more accused in connection to the physical assault case of the APDCL employees at Balajan locality under Gauripur police station.
The arrested person has been identified as Ashraf Ali.
Ali was arrested from Dharmashala locality, the police said.
So far six people have been arrested by the Assam police.
The operation was carried out under the aegis of Gauripur police station, officer-in-charge Debajit Sarma.
Earlier on Friday, the sub-divisional officer (SDO) of Dhubri’s Gauripur Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) along with his officials was brutally assaulted by suspected power (electric) thieves.
The injured APDCL official, Monjurul Haque, and his team reportedly initiated an operation at Balajan against persons involved in power theft in the aforementioned locality.
The other APDCL employees injured in the incident were Mohidul Haque and Rafiqul Haque.
Later, Assam Director General of police (DGP) GP Singh took to Twitter informing about the arrest of three persons in connection to the case.
He also assured not a single culprit would be spared who assaults a government officer on duty and thus, instructed the Dhubri police to take lawful action.