Dhubri Shooting Incident: Assam Police Arrest 7 in Organized Crime Crackdown

In a major crackdown, the Dhubri police have busted a gang responsible for a shooting incident at Sashargaon at Futkibari in the Bilasipara region of the Dhubri District, of late.
In a joint operation by the Assam police and CRPF jawans, seven persons including the prime accused Rafiqul Islam was nabbed last night.
The painstakingly planned operation was led by Dhubri Superintendent of Police (SP) Nabin Singh.
According to police sources, aforementioned individuals are directly responsible for the gunfire incident that had caused panic and mayhem among the locals last Saturday.
The prim accused Rafiqul Islam was taken into custody from Dheerghat region. The fact that Islam's home was found to be in the Chakrashila neighbourhood raises more questions regarding the activities of the gang in the area.
The group, which had a history of thefts, also had evidence that could be used against them.
During the raid, the police discovered two rounds of live ammunition, a used motorbike, an unregistered four-wheeler vehicle and other items that could have been utilized in their illicit activities.
Earlier, the said gang members had assaulted a young man and opened fire, resulting in serious injuries.
The victim was identified as Nandan Nath (20), a resident of Sashargaon under Bilasipara Police Station in Dhubri district.
The accused persons who were apprehended, include Nurmahamad Ali (22) and Sahabuddin (23) from Srigram pt6 (Boroghola) under Chapor police station, Muhammad Ali (38) and Rafikul Islam from the same address, Mehbub Alom (23) of Alorbhui under Kokrajhar police station, Riyajul alias Panku from Sreegeam under Chapar police station, and Hamidul Islam from Dhirghat under Chapar police station.