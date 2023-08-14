Dhubri Shooting Incident: Prime Accused Injured In Police Firing

The prime accused in the Dhubri shooting incident, Rafiqul Islam, was reportedly shot and injured by police after he allegedly attempted to flee custody.
Islam, who was taken in custody from Dheerghat region on Sunday, was shot in the leg, rendering him immobile as he tried to jump custody, sources informed.
He was later admitted to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital for treatment.
The case pertains to a shooting incident at Sashargaon at Futkibari in the Bilasipara region of the Dhubri District. Police had busted a gang responsible for the attack that left an individual with serious injuries.
The victim was identified as Nandan Nath (20), a resident of Sashargaon under Bilasipara Police Station in Dhubri district.
The accused persons who were apprehended, include Nurmahamad Ali (22) and Sahabuddin (23) from Srigram pt6 (Boroghola) under Chapor police station, Muhammad Ali (38) and Rafikul Islam from the same address, Mehbub Alom (23) of Alorbhui under Kokrajhar police station, Riyajul alias Panku from Sreegeam under Chapar police station, and Hamidul Islam from Dhirghat under Chapar police station.
The operation was conducted by Assam police and CRPF jawans jointly. During the raid, the police discovered two rounds of live ammunition, a used motorbike, an unregistered four-wheeler vehicle and other items that could have been utilized in their illicit activities.