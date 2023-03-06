Dhubri Teacher Held in Child Marriage Case

Amid child marriage crackdown, one teacher has been apprehended in Assam’s Dhubri district on Monday.

According to sources, the Tamarhat Police apprehended the teacher, identified as Nasiruddin Sheikh.

Nasiruddin was employed as a teacher at Hatidhura Senior Secondary School in Tamarhat and also served as Qazi.

At present, he is under the custody of Tamarhat Police who is investigating the matter.

Further details underway.

Last month, the Gauhati High Court had raised tough questions over the state government’s involvement in the child marriage crackdown.

The Gauhati High Court on February 14 granted pre-arrest bail to nine of the individuals who were charged under the POSCO act amid the ongoing crackdown on child marriage in Assam.

The Bench of Justice said, “If marriages are taking place in violation of law, the law will take its own course.

“These cases have been happening since time. We will only consider if immediate custodial interrogation is required. At this moment, the court thinks that these are not matters for custodial interrogation. We will ask them to appear and record their statements. These are not NDPs, smuggling, or stolen property cases,” it said.