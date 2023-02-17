Assam Child Marriage: Civil Rights Body Calls Out State Govt

The Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) on Friday called out the Assam government for its crackdown on child marriages in which over 3,000 arrests have been made so far. APCR accused the Assam government of creating fear among the minority communities in the state.

The crackdown on child marriage in Assam began on February 3 with 3,047 arrests made so far across the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Thursday. The total number of registered cases in the state stood at 4,235, the CM stated.

Advocate Tamanna Pankaj, who was a part of the fact-finding team of the civil rights body that had conducted a survey in the Dhubri district of Assam made grave allegations against the Assam Police. She said the state police has been “violating guidelines” and arresting people “by barging into their houses”.

“More than 2,700 people have been arrested so far in the name of women protection. The police there have been violating guidelines and arresting people in the early hours of the day. By these actions, the administration is instilling fear among the people, especially the minority community,” alleged advocate Pankaj.