Hired Killer Held With Illegal Firearm In Assam's Bilasipara

A hired hitman was detained in Assam's Bilasipara along with an unregistered illegal weapon with live rounds of ammunition, officials informed on Saturday.
Sapatgram Police in the Dhubri district of Assam launched an operation after receiving information of the whereabouts of the contract killer.
The dreaded hired killer was caught in the police operation along with a 7.65 mm pistol, a magazine and three live rounds of bullets, the officials said, identifying the accused as Sakinur Islam.
The illegal firearm along with the ammunition was subsequently seized by the police.
According to officials, Islam was named as the prime suspect in a double murder that took place in the Kurshakati village under the Bilasipara subdivision of Dhubri.
Meanwhile, they mentioned that the accused was nabbed from Sonaluguri village near Raniganj after a skirmish as he tried to attack the investigating team.
Additionally, the officer in-charge of Sapatgram Police Station sustained minor injuries as the accused Islam retaliated, but was finally detained and processed for further legal action.