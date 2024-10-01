"It's Destroying Our Traditions & Spaces!": Assam Women Rise Against Mina Bazaar

A protest has erupted in Dhubri’s Chapar, with senior women from the local community demanding the relocation of the Mina Bazaar from the playground of Chapar Higher Secondary School.
The protesters raised concerns over the Bazaar’s negative impact on the environment, alleging that it has desecrated the nearby Namghar (a traditional Assamese prayer house) and created an unhealthy atmosphere.
According to the women, Mina Bazaar, which has replaced the traditional Ravan Vadh and Durga Puja fairs held near the Chapar Durgabari locality, has caused multiple issues in the densely populated area.
“We no longer want this Mina Bazaar. We want to return to the atmosphere where thousands would gather to watch Ravan Vadh during Vijaya Dashami. For the past four or five years, this Mina Bazaar has prevented us from experiencing that, and we can’t accept it any longer,” expressed a local woman.
The protestors accused visitors to the Bazaar of desecrating the namghar at night and complained that the playground is left in a poor state, with no cleaning or restoration after the event. Large potholes dug for setting up shops remain unfilled, leading to injuries among children who use the field for playing.
One boy has reportedly been bedridden with broken legs for two years due to the unsafe condition of the field, further intensifying the community’s demand for the Mina Bazaar to be relocated.
The women have called on the municipality and Chapar circle office to shift the event to a more suitable location to prevent further harm and ensure the safety of the community.