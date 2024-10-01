Elderly Woman Stabbed to Death in Assam Over Witchcraft Suspicions

In a tragic incident in Chhaya Basti, North Garuajhar, Udalguri district, an elderly woman named Punia Orang was stabbed to death with an axe, reportedly due to suspicions of witchcraft.
The accused, identified as Jeme Kheria, surrendered at the Paneri police station following the attack.
This incident echoes a recent case in Gossaigaon, Kokrajhar district, where another elderly woman, 53-year-old Bagare Hembrom, was killed under similar suspicions.
Hembrom, who was the wife of Matla Murmu and lived in Ballimari village, had previously been assaulted by a man named Ganesh Hembrom, said to be her nephew, over a domestic dispute.
The attack caused severe injuries to her hand, and Ganesh is currently at large as police in Kokrajhar conduct a search for him.
These incidents highlight the ongoing issue of witchcraft-related violence in the state of Assam, raising serious concerns about the safety of women accused of such practices.