Leena Doley Faces Punishment Transfer As Dhubri SP, Debasish Borah Fills In

The Assam government has shunted out Dhubri Superintendent of Police (SP) Leena Doley, days after a peaceful demonstration by the Koch Rajbongshi community turned violent following a police lathi charge in Golokganj on September 10. The transfer order came on Thursday, in the aftermath of growing outrage over the crackdown that left scores injured and deepened anger among the community.

In the order, Doley was attached to the Assam Police Headquarters in Ulubari, Guwahati, “in the interest of public service.” In her place, Debasish Borah, APS, Commandant of the 4th Assam Police Battalion in Kahilipara, has been temporarily assigned to take charge of Dhubri, in addition to his own duties.

The administrative reshuffle follows a day of fury that shook lower Assam. On September 10, thousands of Koch Rajbongshi men and women, led by the All Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) and allied organisations, had gathered in Golokganj to reiterate their decades-old demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. What began as a show of unity with placards, slogans, and traditional chants ended in chaos when police forces allegedly unleashed a sudden and indiscriminate baton charge.

By dusk, nearly a hundred protestors were reported injured. Witnesses recounted scenes of bleeding heads, broken bones, and demonstrators being carried away to nearby hospitals by fellow protestors. The rally ground was littered with torn banners and bloodstains—a grim reminder of the day’s violence.