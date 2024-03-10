Migrant Worker Found Dead in Odisha Raises Concerns Over Assamese Youth Safety

A young man hailing from Bilasipara in Dhubri district had left for Maharashtra’s Pune in search of employment as a migrant worker last month. However, on March 9, he was found deceased under mysterious circumstances at Bhubaneswar in Odisha.
According to sources, the deceased was on his way to his hometown of Bilasipara from Pune.
The deceased identified as Uttam Sarkar (32) was discovered in a very awful condition and subsequently succumbed to his injuries, raising suspicions of foul play and prompting authorities to consider the incident as a potential homicide.
This incident has left the community of Bilasipara in shock, creating an atmosphere of unease and uncertainty. Efforts are underway to retrieve the body and bring it back to Bilasipara, with the central chairman of the minority council of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Mithun Roy, making arrangements for the same.
The incident has reignited concerns over the safety of Assamese youth, with Mithun Roy condemning the incident as another instance of heinous crime against the state's youth.
The circumstances surrounding the young man's death remain shrouded in mystery, leaving the community grappling with unanswered questions and the need for a thorough investigation to uncover the truth behind this tragic incident.